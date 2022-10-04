Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.

According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School.

"She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of a rapper on it and black/gray sweat pants," the post reads.

Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525 and reference case number 22-62160.

This is not the first time Gray has run away. Police asked for help in locating the then 14-year-old on Aug. 25, 2020.

