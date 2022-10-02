The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Miranda Pena-Padilla.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

According to the post. she was last seen around noon on Friday, Sept. 30 at East High School.

She is believed to have left with a group of friends, according to the post. When last seen she was wearing a grey hooded sweater with pink and purple lettering, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Miranda Pena-Padilla is being asked to call CPD dispatch and reference case #22-61592.