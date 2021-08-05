Cheyenne PD Respond to Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 11:30 am on August 5, Cheyenne Police Officers were called to an incident at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Plattee Ave, where a motorcyclist had been hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The collision occurred as the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 truck was attempting to make a lefthand turn from East Lincolnway onto Platte Avenue. It was while making this turn that the truck collided with a 2013 Harley-Davidson Super Glide motorcycle traveling down Lincolnway from the opposite direction.

Responding officers discovered that the motorcyclist, a 70-year-old male of Cheyenne, was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old male of Cheyenne, was cooperative and remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.

Impairment is not being looked at as a factor in this collision.