Cheyenne Mayor Undecided On Whether To Run Again In 2020

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said on Facebook on Sunday that she is undecided about whether she will run for a second term as mayor of the city.

She went on to say that she will make a decision on whether to run again over the next few weeks.

Orr, who was elected as Cheyenne's first-ever female mayor in 2016, made the comments in response to a question on the ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook page.

While the updated profile picture for the page shows Orr putting up a campaign sign in her 2016 run for office, the mayor said that photo is ''reflective" and doesn't mean she will be running for re-election this year.

The mayor's comments came in response to questions and comments following the mayor posting the following statement on the page:

''Happy 2020! As we enter the last year of the term that you elected me to, I’ve been quite reflective as to why I ran for office and remain humbled that I was elected. I wanted to work for you. And I believe I have. Did I always get it right? No. I don’t know any individual or business to get it right (and if so I’d love to meet with you!) all of the time. The key is to learn. We all should be ever-learning. Ever-growing. There is much to do in 2020. Together. I’m committed to working together with council, our county, our state, and I hope you will join me."

So far James Johnson is the only declared candidate for mayor in 2020.