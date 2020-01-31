Cheyenne Man Waives Preliminary Hearing on Child Porn Charges

A 22-year-old Cheyenne man who Laramie County deputies say admitted to having child pornography on his computer waived his preliminary hearing on Friday.

Percy James O'Conner is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possessing child pornography.

According to an affidavit, deputies were called to O'Conner's home on Jan. 20 after his roommate reported seeing what he estimated to be about 30 images of naked children and images of children being sexually abused on O'Conner's laptop.

A subsequent search of O'Conner's laptop led to the discovery of more than 150 images of child pornography.

O'Conner reportedly told deputies that he'd been downloading child pornography since August 2019, and suspected that he'd eventually get caught. He also said that he knew what he was doing was wrong and hoped to get help.

O'Conner is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

