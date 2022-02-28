Casper Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn Depicting Toddlers

Federal prosecutors say a Casper man, already serving probation for a child pornography conviction, distributed child porn depicting toddlers being sexually abused.

Michael Shane Lourcey Clements is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography in US District Court for Wyoming. If convicted, he could face 30 years to life behind bars.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Wyoming DCI agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the ensuing investigation, agents searched Clements's email account and found several videos of toddler-aged children being sexually abused by adults.

The complaint states Clements was already serving probation for child pornography charges. Under the conditions of his probation, he was not to have access to the internet or any device without it having a filter approved by his probation officer.

He was also prohibited from viewing any sort of pornography.

Clements was already a registered sex offender through the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

According to the complaint, investigators learned that Clements sent videos depicting young girls being sexually abused to other people on multiple occasions.

The complaint states Clements told investigators that he did not request the child porn files. He also reportedly provided agents with the information regarding the person who produced the files.