Cheyenne Man in Custody After Police Chase Ends in Crash

UPDATE:

Kolten Lackey has been booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing/eluding, felony motor vehicle theft and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police say he also had two active warrants: a Laramie County warrant for failing to appear on charges of aggravated assault, eluding and open container; and a nationwide extradition warrant out of Colorado for property damage.

Cheyenne Police Department

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 22-year-old Cheyenne man is in custody after leading police on a short chase Thursday morning.

Officer David Inman says it all started around 6:30 a.m. when officers tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near Converse Avenue and Cheyenne Place and the driver, later identified as Kolten Lackey, took off.

"It didn't got too far before he crashed (into some parked vehicles)," said Inman. "He put up a fight with the police and was eventually taken into custody."

Lackey suffered minor injuries, but nobody else was injured in the incident. As of 9:30 a.m., he was still at the hospital waiting for a jail clearance.

"He's a pretty popular dude for law enforcement," said Inman. "It was a good arrest because he's one of our VIPs."

​​