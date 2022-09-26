Cheyenne Man Arrested After Leading Police On A High Speed Chase

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested for charges that included possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license after leading police on an early Saturday morning chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to a CPD spokesman.

Capt. David Janes says the incident started when police spotted a white GMC pickup driven by 34-year-old Nathan Morgan doing a 'burnout" and driving recklessly in the area of Converse and 11th Street around 1:20 am this morning [Sept. 24].

Janes says when police tried to stop the vehicle, Morgan sped away, leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Police were able to disable the vehicle using spike strips near the intersection of Montalto Drive and East Jefferson. But Janes says Morgan left the vehicle after it was stopped, fleeing on foot.

Morgan ignored police commands to stop running but police were able to arrest him eventually using a taser.

Morgan was booked on several charges, including eluding, reckless driving, interference with police officers, careless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license.

Janes says no one was injured in the incident and no property was damaged.