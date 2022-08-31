Cheyenne Firefighters Battle East 27th Street House Fire

Cheyenne firefighters were called to the 500 block of East 27th Street for a structure fire on Tuesday morning.

That's according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

According to the release, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 8:58 a.m. While on the way to fight the fire, they heard that the structure was quickly filling up with smoke. When they got there at 9:04 a.m.

Fire Engine 1 began the attack line at the front door, where light smoke could be seen coming out of the building. Other crews went to work to complete a knockdown, conduct s search, and secure utilities on site. By 9:21 the fire was under control and the scene was cleared by 10:25 a.m.

Officials said the building was occupied by one adult, who was moving out at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported from the blaze.