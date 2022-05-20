The key to being a good driver in Wyoming is to make sure you're a rude driver apparently. Just kidding! That's not even remotely a good quality for anyone on the road. However, as recent as this past fall, Cheyenne drivers were labeled as the 'rudest drivers in Wyoming'. But according to a recent report, drivers in the capital city are also the best in the Cowboy State.

Recently, the auto insurance company, Insurify, conducted a study to find the safest drivers in every state. Their criteria was whether or not drivers in cities that have no at-fault traffic violations on their driving record. According to the study, 79.5 percent of drivers in Cheyenne have a clean record. On a national level, that percentage is 82.9 percent. So while Cheyenne does have the best percentage of drivers with a clean record in Wyoming, we're still lacking from a national standpoint.

That being said, since Cheyenne has the best drivers in Wyoming, why are so rude? We have some of the shortest commute times of any city in the country. You would think we would be pretty chill just knowing that...

No. There's definitely a few reasons why Cheyenne has the rudest drivers?

NO ONE LIKES ROUNDABOUTS!!! Personally, I have no problem with roundabouts. If you like them, it is because you understand the benefits of their efficiency. However, those people like myself are in the minority. Not to mention the fact that a frustrating roundabout for those that don't like them is right in the middle of the city at Converse and Pershing/19th Street. This definitely gets Cheyenne drivers riled up.

It's construction season in Cheyenne and it seems to be everywhere you turn! You can't go a block downtown without running into some form of construction. We get it. There are projects that need to be worked on and improved upon. But why is it seemly everywhere?

Cheyenne is filled with some dangerous intersections. Some have long waits for light changes. Others lack in space and require tight turns. But there is more than just a few spots in the city that have dangerous intersections that may be another frustration for drivers in the capital city.

While there are definitely other factors to throw in there, that definitely gives a few reasons why Cheyenne drivers are so would up to make them rude. But hey, on the upside, at least those same Cheyenne drivers you have to deal with on the road are the best in Wyoming!

