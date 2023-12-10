Chevy Malibu Takes Wyoming Highway Patrol on Two High Speed Chases

On Friday, Dec. 8, a Chevy Malibu led Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on a high speed chase going over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. The WHP said the driver refused to stop, traveling west on Wyoming State Highway 28 over South Pass.

The patrol says weather conditions halted the chase, but just before noon a Trooper spotted the Chevy traveling west near milepost 8 on Wyoming State Highway 28. A chase again ensued when the vehicle refused to stop for a second time. The pursuit went through Farson and a Sweetwater County Sheriff's Deputy deployed spike strips.

Near milepost 102, the Trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention (also known as a TVI) where a trooper would bump the rear quarter panel of the other driver's vehicle in an attempt to cause it to spin 180 degrees and stop the chase; but the suspect was able to recover the Chevy and started eastbound on Wyoming State Highway 28.

While traveling eastbound the Trooper noticed large amounts fentanyl, methamphetamine and a firearm being tossed from the sedan. A second TVI attempt was successful stopping the Malibu in the borrow ditch.

Two people jumped from the car and attempted to flee, but both were caught and arrested.

They are now facing multiple felony charges.

The driver refused to exit the car. A SWAT team was called in to assist Troopers with taking the driver into custody. After a lengthy effort, SWAT operators were able to take the driver into custody. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a suspected overdose.

The driver has also been charged with multiple felony charges including drug possession and reckless driving. An additional firearm was found in the sedan. DCI is assisting the WHP with the investigation.