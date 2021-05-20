Cheney Votes In Favor Of Jan. 6 Riot Probe Commission

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of a commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Wednesday

The House vote in favor of the measure was 252-175. The bill's fate in the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell has come out against the measure, is uncertain. The commission would be modeled after a similar commission that was set up to study the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

McConnell and other Republican Senators said yesterday they are opposed to the idea as being partisan and biased. If Senate Republicans filibuster the bill, it would take 10 Republicans to join the senate's 50 Democrats to break a filibuster.

Cheney defended her vote on Twitter:

What happened that day must never happen again. I urge the Senate to pass the bipartisan 1/6 commission bill. Some things must be above politics.

Cheney has repeatedly blamed former President Donald Trump for the riot, which featured an angry mob of the former president's apparent supporters storming the Capitol building while congress was in session.

Trump has denied any responsibility for the riot.

Democrats have called the event an insurrection.

The event followed repeated claims by Trump that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged against him.

At least 86 lawsuits over the election were filed by Trump or his supporters, but none of them succeeded in changing the outcome of the election. Cheney and Trump have waged an ongoing war of words throughout 2021.