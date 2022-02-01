Cheney Talks About Trumps Recent Election Comments

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney answered questions on "NBC Nightly News" Monday night in response to recent comments made by former President Donald Trump about those incarcerated over Jan. 6.

At a rally on Jan. 29, Trump said:

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons."

Cheney said she took issue with the comments made by the former president, as it invites future attacks.

"Some of those people have been charged with things like a seditious conspiracy," Cheney said. "He uses the same language that he knows caused the January 6th violence, and I think that it tells us that he clearly would do this all again if he were given the chance...That just simply can't be who we are as Americans, it can’t be who we are as Republicans."

Since the attack on capitol on Jan. 6, over 700 people have been arrested on a variety of charges, with some ranging from relatively mild charges of entering a restricted building to assault or obstruction.

Of the approximately 71 that have been sentenced thus far, many have received fines of a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, community service, or probation, while others have faced prison time ranging from 10 days to 63 months.

The most serious charges to date have been given to Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and several other members of the group, who have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

Senator Lindsey Graham also echoed what Cheney said about Trump's comments.

"I don't want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was okay, I don't want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future."