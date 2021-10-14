Cheney Joins Colleagues in Denouncing Biden’s Energy Policy

In a press release, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney announced that she has joined 144 other House Republicans, out of 212, in a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to change his energy policy.

The letter is a response to the Administration’s recent request to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and 10 other oil-exporting nations, to produce more oil to fight rising gas prices.

Also addressed in the letter is the decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, language in Biden's fiscal year 2022 budget request regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, policies on climate change proposed in the current budget reconciliation bill, and approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia.

The letter also states the energy achievements of the Trump administration, from making the U.S. a net exporter of energy and not importing crude oil from Saudi Arabia, though it does not specify which polices of Trump's accomplished this.

When it comes to importing crude oil, the one month that it happened, in December of 2020, was due in large part to the lack of demand brought about due to COVID-19, with oil imports from Saudi Arabia slowly declining over Trumps term, and not increasing to a large degree.