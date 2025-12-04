A new documentary capturing the hopes, pressures and resilience of young people growing up on the Wind River Indian Reservation will make its broadcast debut on Wyoming PBS at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

“Generation Warrior,” filmed over four years, follows eight Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone youth as they confront the realities of early adulthood. The film offers an unfiltered look at their lives — the choices that shape their futures, the cultural expectations they carry, and the challenges that come with stepping into a world often defined by rapid change, historical trauma and ongoing violence.

Wyoming PBS CEO Joanna Kail encouraged statewide viewers to tune in for what she called a powerful and intimate portrait of Native young adults. “Watch while they strive to carry their heritage forward while forging their own paths,” Kail said.

The documentary profiles Darious Tillman, Hudda Curry, Halle Robinson, Taylee Dresser, Gene Trosper, Gabby St. Clair, and married couple Carmen and Matthew Underwood. Their stories explore what it means to become a “warrior” today — not through stereotypes, but through perseverance, identity, and responsibility to family and community.

“Generation Warrior” is co-produced by former Northern Arapaho Tribal Chairman Jordan Dresser and Eastern Shoshone cultural preservationist Lynette St. Clair, who also serves on the Wyoming PBS Foundation Board. They teamed with EMMY® Award–winning filmmakers Bobbie Birleffi and Jeanne Begley to create a documentary that centers Native voices and experiences.

To deepen the narrative, the film includes commentary from Native scholars and leaders such as University of Wyoming professor Tarissa Spoonhunter, UW Native American Cultural Center director Reinette Curry, and Wyoming state legislator Ivan Posey, who offer historical and cultural context to the youths’ journeys.

Wyoming PBS, a nonprofit broadcaster dedicated to statewide public service, says the film reflects its mission to educate, inform and inspire. With “Generation Warrior,” the network hopes viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges facing Wind River youth — and the strength they draw from their tribal communities as they navigate adulthood.

