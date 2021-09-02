Cheney Gets Several Amendments Included in Latest NDDA

In the lead up to the approval of the latest National Defense Authorization Act, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney proposed over a dozen amendments that were included in the bill that went to the House floor.

Speaking to the committee when introducing her amendment to establish a bipartisan commission looking into what happened throughout the War in Afghanistan and examine the lessons that can be learned, Cheney said:

"Over the course of those 20 years, certainly, we have seen scenes of real devastation. We've seen mistakes, we've seen things that worked and worked well. We've also seen things that failed. And as a nation, having the ability to deal in a serious way with serious issues in a bipartisan way with these serious issues is crucial for us going forward. My amendment proposes the establishment of a bipartisan commission, modeled after the National Defense Strategy Commission that was in the 2017 NDAA...Again, not in a partisan manner -- we have very different and strongly held views about the war, about what went right and what went wrong, but the nation deserves a transparent look at what happened and the lessons that we need to learn going forward."

The amendments Cheney proposed that ended up in the bill included: an amendment keeping the number of Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles at at least 400, a report by next year on China's ICBM capabilities, a report by December on why the Afghan army was not well trained, a report on the security of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, and quarterly reports on terrorism threats posed by Al-Qaeda and other groups in Afghanistan.

Several other amendments proposed by Cheney were also approved.

Cheney also proposed several other amendments that were either withdrawn or did not receive enough votes, including: preventing funds from being given to the Taliban, preventing funds from being given to organizations that operate in Taliban controlled areas of Afghanistan, a report on China's involvement in trading with African countries, and moving $52 million towards sustaining the nation's nuclear stockpile.