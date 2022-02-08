McConnell Rebukes RNC, Calls Jan. 6 ‘Violent Insurrection’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House GOP lawmakers investigating the “violent insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, saying it’s not the party’s job to decide whom to support.
As former President Donald Trump has downplayed the attack, the RNC last week took a voice vote to approve censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
The RNC resolution censuring Cheney and Kinzinger assailed the House panel for leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."
Those words have prompted a firm pushback from several GOP senators.
