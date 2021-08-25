In a press release, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney issued a statement after voting against the Democrats' rule on Tuesday, which advanced a $3.5 trillion budget framework for fiscal year 2022, along with considering the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate by September 27.

Cheney said:

"Today, Democrats used a parliamentary tool to advance their dangerous agenda. At the gas pump, the grocery store, and in every aspect of our daily lives, we are witnessing how their party's reckless policies are making it tougher for the people of Wyoming and the nation to get ahead. The budget framework that the House deemed as passed this afternoon would be nothing more than a blank check for the Biden Administration and Bernie Sanders to enact their radical far-left agenda and grow the scope of the federal government while infringing on individuals' freedoms. With trillions of dollars already injected into our economy and inflation rampant across the country, the last thing we should be doing is raising taxes to pay for more unnecessary projects that ignore the growing national debt and expand Washington's influence in Americans' daily lives. I will continue to fight against efforts to implement this irresponsible level of runaway spending that would impose a massive debt and tax burden on hardworking Americans."

The budget resolution passed by the Senate and House still has a ways to go before becoming law, as now that both chambers have agreed to begin the process of reconciliation, both chambers will submit a variety of changes before it's able to become law.

The process was done to get around the filibuster in the Senate, which requires 60 votes to end debate on any particular bill, except during budget reconciliation, which requires only a majority vote in the Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are functionally evenly split.

The resolution also allowed for passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, which also passed on Tuesday, with Cheney and all Republicans in the House voting against it.