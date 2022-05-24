One Year After Trolling Liz Cheney, Madison Cawthorn Loses House Reelection Bid, Amid Mutltiple Controversies

They side that pride cometh before the fall and never has that been truer than in the case of former U.S. House of Representatives member Madison Cawthorn.

Get our free mobile app

Cawthrorn spent a year as a member of the House of Representatives from North Carolina's 11th district. At the time, Cawthorn was lauded as one of America's youngest congressmen to ever occupy a seat.

One year ago, amid the political landmines that Congresswoman Liz Cheney was navigating after becoming embroiled in a feud with former president Donald Trump, Cawthorn decided to take to twitter to have a little fun at Cheney's expense.

But it would be Cheney, so far, who would get the last laugh as Cawthorn became a rare incumbent to lose the primary, and his seat with the U.S. House of Representatives. He would concede defeat to Chuck Edwards on May 17, 2022.

The reason for his loss could be attributed to, well, a lot of things, as the 26-year-old has been involved in multiple controversies as of late.

Buzzfeed reports Cawthorn has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from his college days.

He was detained in an airport for attempting to bring a loaded gun through airport security, though he wasn't charged with a crime.

NPR wrote that, after January 6, Cawthorn stated that "bloodshed would follow" if more elections were "stolen."

There have been rumors of insider trading.

He's called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'thug.'

Photos have resurfaced depicting Cawthorn in women's lingerie (not that there's anything wrong with that).

And, in perhaps his biggest transgression (at least in the GOP's eyes') is the fact that on a podcast, Cawthorn stated that he had been invited to "cocaine-fueled orgies" held by fellow lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

So, needless to say, his track record was far from spotless, leading House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to state that Cawthorn ha "lost his trust."

He has also, seemingly, lost the trust of his North Carolina constituents, leading to his loss in the primary.

So, one year after taunting Liz Cheney about being kicked out of the House, it was actually Cawthorn who would lose his seat at the head of the table.

This led to many tweets, including one from Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill, that reminded Cawthorn not to throw stones if he lived in a glass house.

Cheney has not issued a comment.