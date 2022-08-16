Primary Election Results for Wyoming House of Representatives

It's going to be a full house, so to speak.

Nine Wyoming House of Representative positions were up for grabs on Tuesday with 17 different people attempting to take a two-year seat.

Based on unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's Elections Office, Tony Lock has defeated Joe MacGuire in the Primary election for the House District 35 seat, securing 57.43% of the votes as compared to 42.36% of MagGuire's votes.

Art Washut won Primary for the House District 36 seat, defeating Debra Cheatham with 60.23% of the vote.

Steve Harshman has defeated Steve Bray in the Primary for the House District 37 seat, securing 52.82% of the vote.

Tom Walters won the Primary for the House District Seat 38 after running unopposed. He won with 96.43% of the vote, with 72 write-in votes being cast.

Jerry Obermueller won the Primary for House District 56, also running unopposed and securing 98.15% of the vote.

Jeanette Ward won the Primary for House District 57, narrowly defeating Thomas Myler in a 921-624 vote.

Bill Allemand defeated longtime representative Pat Sweeney to advance in his bid for House District 58, winning with 62.83% of the vote.

Kevin O'Hearn defeated John Grudger to advance in his bid for House District 59, earning 64.64% of the vote, as compared to the 34.65% won by Grudger.

Finally, Forrest Chadwick defeated Stan Mitchem in the Primary to advance in his bid for House District 62, winniing with 60.84% of the vote.

All of these votes are, as of now, unofficial until they are certified by local and state officials.