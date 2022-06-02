Cheney Calls ‘My Pillow Guy’ Comments On Wyoming Elections Lunacy

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney says recent comments by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claiming 20,000 votes were stolen in the 2020 Wyoming general election are "lunacy."

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, in an article published by Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday, was quoted as saying 20,000 votes were stolen in the 2020 Wyoming election. He also said anyone who doesn't agree with that is a "traitor" according to the article.

Lindell has spent millions of dollars trying to prove the 2020 elections were rigged and claims to have evidence proving that theory. Those allegations, in turn, have led to Lindell being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation. That lawsuit has yet to go to trial. A judge recently rejected efforts by Lindell to get the lawsuit dismissed, but Lindell has countersued.

Cheney on Wednesday tweeted the following response: "We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy."

Cheney campaign manager Tammy Hooper issued the following statement:

"Our county clerks work tirelessly and do a fantastic job, as does our Secretary of State. The people of Wyoming honor and respect their public service and we have complete confidence in them to fairly and lawfully carry out our elections, as they have done consistently in the past.

"For an unhinged conspiracy theorist to make these baseless claims questioning the integrity of our elections in Wyoming, and calling those who don't buy his fantasy 'traitors,' is dangerous and wrong. Everyone across Wyoming, including the Republican state party leadership, elected officials, and candidates have a responsibility to condemn these unfounded allegations and make clear that we won't allow an out-of-state wacko to baselessly attack the integrity of our public servants or question our patriotism."

Cheney is battling Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, state Senator Anthony Bouchard, and two other candidates for the GOP nomination for the state's lone congressional seat in the August 16 primary election.

Trump has picked Hageman as his choice for the seat and held a rally in Casper on Saturday to promote her candidacy.