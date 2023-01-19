Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year.

"During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.

She will be in Casper on January 21st from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery, located at 1301 Wilkins Circle.

Before that she is going to be in Jackson on the 20th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Teton County Library, 125 Virginian Lane.

She'll be in Lander later that day (the 20th) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fremont County Library, 200 Amoretti Street.

