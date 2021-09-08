Cheney: Biden Pullout Left ‘An Entire Country as a Terrorist Safe Haven’

As two countries are still reeling from the Biden Administration's decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, thus, in many people's minds, enabling the Taliban-al Qaeda to take control of the country, many of President Biden's critics continue to point the finger of blame at the 46th President of the United States.

Liz Cheney is one of those people and she has taken to social media time and time again to express her displeasure in Biden's decisions.

Most recently, Cheney left comments on her Twitter page, calling this Afghanistan pullout a total failure. Cheney wrote:

American citizens abandoned behind enemy lines, our Afghan allies betrayed, an arsenal of weapons in the hands of the Taliban, and an entire country as a terrorist safe haven. Our enemies are emboldened & our national security is threatened. This is a failure.

Many of her colleagues agree. Senator John Barrasso said that, "The entire Afghanistan withdrawal has been a disaster."

Senator Cynthia Lummis, as well, had some scathing remakrs.

"If this was truly the only way to get people out, the administration had a responsibility to ensure all of them got out before we left," she wrote. "We've essentially signed these people's death warrants."