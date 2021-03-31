Cheney: Biden Administration ‘Offering Taxpayer Checks to Illegal Immigrants’

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney recently took to social media to echo many of the claims her fellow Republican leaders have made of the Biden Administration, when it comes to its border policies.

On Wednesday, Cheney posted a photo that stated 'We must secure the border,' and added her own comments as well.

"Democrats' failed policies have created the devastating and ongoing crisis at our border," Cheney wrote. "The Biden Administration is encouraging illegal immigration by stopping construction of the wall, offering taxpayer checks to illegal immigrants & reimplementing catch and release."

According to Justice for Immigrants, "'Catch and Release' is a term used to describe the process through which certain immigrants are apprehended and released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody pending their immigration court proceedings.1 This is an incorrect term that we suggest you do not use, as it incorrectly implies that individuals apprehended along the U.S./Mexico border are released from DHS custody without consideration, monitoring, or consequence."

This latest post comes during what many are calling a 'border crisis.' President Biden recently named Vice President Kamala Harris as the one to tackle the ongoing situation at the border.

