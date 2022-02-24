Cheney: America And Our Allies Must Impose Crippling Sanctions on Russia

Hours after Russian military have invaded Ukraine, many U.S. leaders are commenting on the escalating situation. Senator Cynthia Lummis has commented on the attack and used it as a way to challenge President Biden to drop his ban against oil & gas leasing on federal lands.

Congresswoman Cheney, on the other hand, is focusing on the matter at hand, releasing a statement on her social media that condemns Putin and pleads with President Biden to issue sanctions on Russia and its leaders.

"Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine," Cheney wrote. "America and our allies must immediately impose the full set of crippling sanctions on Russia and its leaders. Putin's decision to return to Soviet-style aggression against Russia's neighbors cannot be tolerated by the free world."

Then, in a thinly-veiled nod to President Biden, Cheney said America needs to act; and fast.

"There is no excuse for praising or appeasing Putin," Cheney stated. "If America fails to lead decisively, the vacuum will be filled by the kind of brutal tyranny we are seeing on display in Ukraine today."

Cheney might have been referring to President Biden and/or President Trump, both of whom have been accused of pandering and cow towing to Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Cheney and many of her Senate colleagues wrote a letter to President Biden, demanding answers to a variety of questions as they relate to the INF treaty and limitations on ground-launched missiles.

The letter featured many questions directed at President Biden, including:

"Considering Russia's long-standing violation of its commitments under the INF Treaty, what evidence is there that Russia would abide any more closely to a follow-on agreement?"

"If Russia does agree to geographical limitations on ground-launched missiles, what verification and compliance measure will you propose to monitor and enforce such agreement?"

Will Russia be required to verifiably eliminate its INF-range missiles, launchers, and other associated equipment?

How will the Army and the Marine Corps, whose modernization goals both rely on the development of long-range precision fires, be impacted by any new or modified INF Treaty? How would these consequences impact the ability of the Department of Defense to meet the forthcoming National Defense Strategy?

And more.

Cheney and her colleagues, in the letter, request a response by February 25, but Biden may be too busy now that Russia has actually invaded Ukraine. Biden announced on Thursday a new round of sanctions for Russia, saying that Putin 'Chose this war.'

According to the Associated Press, "The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors. The penalties fall in line with the White House’s insistence that it would look to hit Russia’s financial system and Putin’s inner circle, while also imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia’s industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products."

The AP did, however, note that the President, for now, "is holding off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the international SWIFT bank payment system."

The U.S. Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has implemented sanctions and restrictions on exports to Russia, according to a press release.

“Russia’s actions are an immediate danger to those living in Ukraine, but also pose a real threat to democracy throughout the world,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “By acting decisively and in close coordination with our allies and partners, we are sending a clear message today that the United States of America will not tolerate Russia's aggression against a democratically-elected government. The Commerce Department, along with our partners internationally and across the Biden-Harris Administration, will continue to use every tool at our disposal to restrict products, software, and technology that support Russia’s military capabilities.”

The release noted that these regulations will take effect immediately, beginning on February 24, 2022.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an attack on the democratic, rules-based order and the United States must meet this aggression with real consequences,” said Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “This coordinated policy is a strong statement of solidarity from the United States and the international community with the people of Ukraine. This powerful response was developed in close consultation with our global allies and partners to cut the Russian military off from the technologies and products it needs to sustain its unprovoked and unacceptable aggression.”

What this means for the United States and its allies regarding how Russia will respond, is unknown at this time. Vladimir Putin, in an address declaring a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, threatened anybody who would try to interfere.

"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," Putin said.