Check Out the 2022 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade Route

It's that time of year again when all of Natrona County prepares to celebrate the kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's official opening.

Parade Day will be July 12th, 2022, and begins at 10:00 am. This year's theme is "Diamonds and Wranglers - A 75 Year Celebration"!

The official Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Facebook shared the parade route map and sign-up sheet, along with a message that read:

The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade is coming July 12, 2022 at 10am in Downtown Casper! Entry Deadline is June 30th, so don't miss your chance to be a part of the celebration of our 75th Anniversary!

According to the map, the parade will follow the same path as last year, beginning at the corner of West Yellowstone Highway & Ash Street (near David Street Station), and travelling east, until turning south on Beech Street, then west on Collins Drive before the final turn onto Center Street.

As always, there will be plenty of floats and plenty of candy for the kiddos, so make sure you lay claim to your favorite spot nice and early!

