PHOTOS: ‘Cowboy Beachin’ at Parade Day in Downtown Casper

Thousands gathered this morning to cheer on local floats in Downtown Casper.

SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW!

Tonight is the first night of the PRCA Rodeo in the outdoor arena.

In celebration of Casper Day, seniors 62+ get in for FREE on July 8th. Also, from NOON until 3 PM kids can buy $30 armbands onsite for unlimited rides (that's a $15 discount from normal pricing).

There will be plenty of livestock shows and exhibits open to the public throughout the week. The rodeo finals take place July 12.

Other attractions include MythiCreatures bringing legends to life and strolling around the fairgrounds on dragons.

The Butterfly Effect is returning with a screened-exhibit featuring 350 fluttering butterflies. Kids can take home caterpillars to witness a magical transformation first hand, too.

There will be an ALL DAY sting ray encounter set up where people can safely see and touch these incredible sea creatures.

Tyzen the comedy hypnotist will be there to keep the laughs rolling. There's going to be a stagecoach on site and hitching up nightly, and Cowboy Christmas shopping to showcase the hard work of local FFA and 4-Hers.