Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade Route Map and Safety Reminders

Here is the official route map for the 2025 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade, scheduled for Tuesday,

July 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Casper.

The attached map outlines the full parade route, including staging areas, start and end points, and designated public parking locations.

To ensure safety and efficiency, all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 6:00 a.m. on July 8. Any vehicles remaining on the route after this time are subject to towing.

A 5K run will begin at 9:00 a.m., immediately preceding the parade. The parade itself is expected to conclude around 12:00 p.m. Streets along the route will reopen on a rolling basis once the parade has passed and the area is cleared by first responders.

The Casper Police Department reminds parade attendees to prioritize safety:

• Remain on sidewalks and avoid stepping into the street.

• Keep a close eye on children.

• Stay hydrated and be mindful of heat-related risks.

• Park only in designated areas and follow all posted signage.

• Call the CPD non-emergency number for safety concerns at 307-235-8278 or call 911 in case of an

emergency.

Drivers in the area should plan for delays and follow all traffic control measures and officer instructions.

Officers will maintain a high-visibility presence throughout the event to support public safety.

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade is a cherished tradition in our community. The Casper Police Department is proud to work alongside fellow law enforcement agencies and community partners to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

