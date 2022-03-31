If you're looking for a party this weekend in Laramie, now you'll know where to find one. Country star, and not to mention, Wyoming's very own Chancey Williams will be playing in Laramie this Saturday night (April 2nd) to headline this year's 'White Trash Bash'.

The White Trash Bash will be held at Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall at 108 2nd Street in Laramie. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall posted about the event on their Facebook page:

As they mentioned in the post, the party has become a Laramie tradition which will be one of the biggest parties of the year. Judging by the video in the post, you can get a glimpse of how crazy things could be there. So be sure to get your tickets while you can!

Tickets are available through Chancey William's website. The show and/or party is for ages 21 and older. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

If you know anything at all about Chancey Williams, you know the party is likely to get out of control. Last year, he played the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne during the week of Cheyenne Frontier Days. That party was so crazy that he's also been invited to be a part of 'Frontier Nights' for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup. Tickets for that show are currently on sale. Check out the link below in the post from his Facebook page:

A party is happening this weekend in Laramie with the 'White Trash Bash' at the Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall in Laramie. See you there Saturday night!

