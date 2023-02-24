Chancey Williams Returns to The Beacon on Saturday Night, Announces New Album Release

One of these days, Saturday to be in fact, Chancey Williams is returning to Casper!

Williams and the aptly-named Chancey Williams Band, will be headlining The Beacon Club on Saturday, February 25.

Williams and Co. are touring with Brandon Jones and, just one night after playing Fort Collins, the Wyoming-bred country music star is returning to his town for one more show.

Tickets for the show are $25.00 for General Admission and, the Beacon says, it will sell out. Doors open anytime, and the show begins at 8:00 PM.

"We can't wait to be back in Casper!" Williams told K2 Radio News. "We always love playing in town during State Wrestling Week. There's always so many people in town from all over the state."

It's sure to be a memorable night, but that's not the only announcement Williams made.

"It doesn't get much better than being able to say these words," Williams teased..."My new album, 'One of These Days,' is coming your way March 24! Can't wait for you to hear it!"

Pre-sale for the album can be purchased at this link, and the album itself will feature several of Williams' newest songs, featuring Casper native Brooke Latka on her trademark fiddle and offering occasional vocals.

Earlier this year, Williams released a song that he dedicated to Veterans and those in Active Military. It's called 'If I Die Before You Wake' and it's a love letter to all those who have given their lives for their country.

Last year, Williams packed the house at David Street Station, and then played a song with country music legend Dierks Bentley at the Cheyenne Frontier Days.

It's been a busy year for Williams and his band, and it looks as though 2023 is going to be just as, if not more so. Photos from the David Street Station show can be seen below: