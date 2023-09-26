Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosts Suicide Loss Grief Support Group

A new Grief Support Group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide will be starting up in November, hosted by Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.

“Those that join us will be welcome to participate as much or as little as they are ready for. This will be a safe space for everyone to talk, listen, and realize that they are not alone in their loss,”

says Shaina Eberly, BSW, who will be facilitating the group. “This will be great additional support during the Holiday season for those that have lost someone to suicide.”.

The Suicide Loss Grief Support Group will start November 7th, meeting on Tuesday evenings from 5:30pm-6:30pm at the CWHT Administration Office, 319 South Wilson. The group will run for 6 weeks, skipping November 21st (Thanksgiving week) and ending December 19th.

For more information or to register, please call (307) 577-4832 or email Shaina at shainae@centralwyominghospice.org.

