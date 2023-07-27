Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Holds Training for New Volunteers in August

The Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is inviting the public to join a training to become a new volunteer on August 26th.

The training will be held at the Central Wyoming Hospice Administration offices from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice and are crucial to the lasting impact we provide. As our services grow, the need for volunteers becomes greater. Opportunities to help include care and compassion visits with our patients and their families, running errands, spiritual care visits, providing transportation to appointments or shopping and vigil companionship. We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients. There are no COVID vaccination requirements" read a statement from CWHT.

For more information, please contact Melissa at (307) 577-4832 or email melissah@cwhp.org.

Central Wyoming Chapman Hospice Home