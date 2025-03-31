Kelly Walsh’s JROTC team wins 6th straight Wyoming State Marksmanship Championship

CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh Marine Corps JROTC marksmanship team won the Wyoming State Championships for the sixth time during competition earlier this month. In addition, it also took second- and third-place finishes.

According to an email from KW’s JROTC instructor MGySgt Fred Pickering, the win tops off an extraordinary season for the group, including a spot at the JROTC Nationals by team member Treston Jiminez.

“This remarkable achievement marked their sixth consecutive State Championship title, a testament to their hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit,” he said. “As the season unfolded, the Kelly Walsh Marksmanship team not only showcased their skills with precision but also embodied the resilience and camaraderie that make them a formidable force in the world of marksmanship. With each competition, they added another chapter to their storied legacy, leaving an indelible mark on the JROTC community and inspiring future generations to aim high and shoot true.”

Earlier in the season, the team had dominating showings at the SY25 “Pellets & Pumpkins Thanksgiving Shootout” and the SY25 “Frights & Sights Zombie Shootout,” and victories in the SY25 “Red Ryder Don’t Shoot Your Eye Out, Kid Shootout” and SY25 “BANG, In the New Year Shootout.”

“As November rolled in, the narrative of success continued, with two Kelly Walsh teams qualifying for the prestigious Marine Corps CMP Service Championships. Out of 400 teams nationwide, only 18 were selected to compete in Alabama, and the Kelly Walsh teams were among them,” he said. “Adding to this accomplishment, standout member Treston Jiminez earned a spot at the JROTC Nationals, where he emerged with an impressive finishing rank of 62 out of over 6,000 competitors, a feat that underscored the elite status of the Kelly Walsh program.”

The KW Marine Corps JROTC was established in 2018, according to the KWHS website.

Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season “When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine of the Cowboy Guard.



Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard teamed up with the California Air National Guard for MAFFS training in Arizona!

This crucial exercise ensures our crews stay sharp in aerial firefighting, ready to support the U.S. Forest Service when wildfires strike. From low-altitude drops to operating at max weight in tough terrain, this training pushes our aircrews to the limit.

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Feb. 13-15, 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM