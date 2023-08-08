Casper’s CHA CARES Free Store is Holding Home Goods, Children’s Clothing Drive

Happening this Friday, the CHA CARES Free Store is holding a home goods and children's clothing drive.

Drop off donations during the hours of 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. or call for an appointment to coordinate donations.

Donations will be accepted at the Free Store located at 140 East K Street in the mural building across the alleyway from the old Roosevelt High School.

The CHA CARES Free Store is an effort to reduce home goods and clothing from the waste stream while reusing slightly used clothing and home goods.

The Free Store is open to everyone.

There is no identification or income requirement. It is simply a place to reduce our waste by reusing clothing and home goods.

The store is open for shopping each Thursday between 1:30 – 3:30 pm but open hours are dependent on volunteer availability so keep an eye on the Facebook page for closures.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/CARESFreeStore or contact Meredit Coto at (307) 266-1388 x 15.

