Casper native Carter Young is having an excellent freshman season on the Grand Canyon University baseball team. The Phoenix area school is a member of the Western Athletic Conference and Young has been solid as a pitcher with an earned run average of 1.62. He has 6 wins and has allowed just 7 earned runs and Young leads the WAC in all three of those categories. So far this season on the mound, Young has thrown a shutout vs. Tulane and at one point threw 19 consecutive scoreless innings. He struck out 10 against Seattle University and had a no-decision against Oregon State in which he gave up just one earned run in 5 innings of work.

Young was a two-time all-state player for the Casper Oilers American Legion team and was the AA Pitcher of the Year in 2018 and helped the Oilers win the state championship in 2019. Young was a four-year member of the honor roll at Kelly Walsh.

Grand Canyon this season is currently at 17-14 and Young certainly will be in the running for the WAC Freshman of the Year Award.

Grand Canyon University Athletics

Get our free mobile app