Natrona’s Cooper Hack Signs with McPherson, KS for Baseball.

Casper baseball player Cooper Hack has signed with McPherson College in Kansas as they next step in his athletic journey. Hack is a first baseman and catcher for the Casper Oilers Legion baseball team but played in the Casper Crush program in 2019.

In that season, he hit 383 with an on-base percentage of .500 and a fielding percentage of .950. Hack has been playing with the Crush program since he was 9 and is a 2020 graduate of Natrona County High School.

McPherson College is an NAIA school in Kansas and Hack will be studying business with a focus on sports management.

McPherson College