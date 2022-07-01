PhotoFest! Wyoming American Legion Baseball #5

The American Legion baseball season is rolling along and a number of teams have played in some big time out-of-state tournaments and will continue to do so. The season has been moving along quickly, so hang on.

In this weeks Photofest, we have some images to share from the Casper Oilers, Casper Drillers, Sheridan Jets, Gillette Roughriders, Douglas Cats and the Wheatland Lobos.

If you have any Legion baseball photos, you can submit them on the WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com Enjoy!

Legion Baseball #5