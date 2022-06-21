PhotoFest! American Legion Baseball #4

The American Legion baseball season has been moving along quickly with the Wyoming teams playing in tournaments just about everywhere it seems. The big 4th of July weekend is right around the corner so these squads are getting in as many games as the weather allows before those district tournaments.

We have some photos to share from Wheatland, Gillette, and Casper thanks to Kellie Jo Allison, Tony Montoya, and Casper Legion Baseball. Enjoy!

