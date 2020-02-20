Tanner Galey Named New Casper Oiler Head Coach

The Casper Oilers American Legion baseball team has named Tanner Galey as their new head coach. Galey is a former Oiler player who played from 2013-15 and was an all-state selection in 2015, After playing with the Oilers, Galey played and pitched for Lane Community College in Oregon, with a stop in Minot, North Dakota, a season of summer baseball in Moose Jaw, Canada as well as pitching for the Casper Horseheads collegiate team in 2018.

He'll take over for Josh Simms who is stepping down after 3 seasons. Simms led the Oilers to their first state championship in 23 years in 2019 and went 1-2 in the Northwest Regional Tournament. That included a thrilling come from behind win over Juneau, Alaska in an elimination game. Simms went 36-24 in the 2017 season. 35-25 in 2018 and 46-18-1 in 2019.