Casper’s 5150′ Local Announces More Details about Winterfest

5150' Local says that Winterfest in Casper is happening from January 27 through February 4. They're looking forward to the Casper International Film Festival -- see a film guide here.

There will also be a winterfest photography exhibition. 5150' is collaborating with Wyoming Camera Outfitters and Goedicke's Custom Framing & Art Supply to make it happen. They're inviting photographers from around the region to submit their work under three categories: landscapes, wildlife, and portraits. More details on the competition here.

In addition, three teams will be snow sculpting over the week. Carving begins on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The community is encouraged to check it out. Saturday, Feb. 3rd is Family Fun Day.

The annual 51510' Restaurant Week happens from February 3rd to the 10th.

