Casper Woman Competes in National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition

Casper's Teka Perry has jetted off to Michigan for the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition. The crowning will take place on September 2nd.

This is a chance for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to to represent the Equality State. She and 17 other contestants will be judged on their ability to make a difference for more than 56 million Americans living with disabilities.

In a written statement from Perry, she said she uses her wheelchair for mobility due to a Spinal Cord injury.

Perry obtained a Medical Assistant Certificate from Casper College. She currently works at the Natrona County School District and volunteers at Joshua's storehouse and Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital. She enjoys floating the river, having BBQs with family, and spending time at the lake.

This incredible Wyoming woman's platform focuses on Disability Parenting. She describes herself as ambitious, courageous, and determined.

This year, the national competition also includes a People’s Choice Award. For $1.00 per vote you can choose your favorite contestant.

Preceding the competition, Perry and the other contestants spent one week in a Leadership Conference composed of mentoring, workshops and private and public presentations, including their platform speech presentation and on- stage questions.

These activities aim to provide each contestant with resources to become stronger disability advocates. It will also allow each contestant the opportunity to demonstrate how they have advocated, influenced, changed policies, or in some way made their voice be heard on issues impacting people with disabilities.