Casper Man Pleads Not Guilty to Three Felony Meth Crimes

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today.

Andrew Keller heard the charges from Judge Daniel Forgey:

Conspiracy to Deliver Controlled Substances, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison

The investigation began in October last year. Court documents say that investigators found incriminating text messages between Keller and a co-defendant on a cell phone.

In December last year investigators executed a search warrant on Keller's property.

They located about one pound of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials in Keller's garage.

Keller's Public Defender Damon DeBernardi told Judge Forgey his client would be entering not guilty pleas.

The judge said a trial would be set for a later date.

---

A related matter was brought before the court during the same hearing; Keller was already facing drug-related charges when the new ones were incurred, revoking his probation.

A cold plea provision was in place, allowing prosecutors to ask for the maximum sentence.

District Attorney Dan Itzen told Forgey that Keller's original bond for that matter was set at $250,000 cash or surety, but reduced substantially to $25,000.

Itzen asked that his bond be re-set at $75,000 cash or surety.

On the new charges read in today's arraignment his bond is also set at $75,000 cash or surety.

Itzen asked that the bonds remain separate.

DeBernardi, however, argued that they run concurrent. Part of the bond conditions for Keller include random drug testing, and Keller has lived in Natrona County for a significant period of time.

Forgey agreed, setting bond at $75,000 cash or surety to run concurrently with the separate bond.

