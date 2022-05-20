Casper Woman Accused Of Bringing Oz. Of Meth Along To Pick Up Dog

A Casper woman is accused of being in possession of a felony amount of methamphetamine while she went to pick up her dog from Metro Animal Control.

According to documents filed in Natrona County District Court, Stephanie Louise Wheeler is charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony amount and possession of a controlled substance.

Get our free mobile app

An affidavit of probable cause states Casper police officers were notified that Wheeler, who had an active arrest warrant, was at Metro Animal Control picking up her dog.

When officers arrived, they informed Wheeler she had an active arrest warrant and subsequently placed her in custody.

Court documents state a police dog indicated that there were controlled substances inside Wheeler's vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded a black backpack containing a large bag of what officers believed was methamphetamine. Officers also reportedly located a box containing three naloxone pills and a loaded syringe.

Additionally, officers found two fentanyl pills.

According to the affidavit, Wheeler told DCI agents that the suspected methamphetamine belonged to her. She also allowed officers to view her phone which had photographs of the methamphetamine taken two days prior.

Officers determined that Wheeler was in possession of just over an ounce of methamphetamine, court documents state.

She has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

If convicted, Wheeler could face up to seven years behind bars.