Casper Wildfire Spread to 1/8 an Acre, No Structures Lost

Yesterday evening several people called to report a wildfire in the trees and grass just north of the railroad tracks and west of Center Street around the 300 block of West "E" street.

Firefighters determined the size of the fire to be about 1/8 of an acre. They were able to prevent further spreading. No structures were lost and there were no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The firefighters responded to the scene with two units, the on-duty Battalion Chief and an investigator. They were assisted by tele-communicators with the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, officers from both the Casper Police Department and the Evansville Police Department, representatives from BNSF Railroad, and representatives from Rocky Mountain Power.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds citizens and visitors that the threat of wildfire and urban interface fires is still a real possibility even through winter.

Outdoor recreational burning is only allowed with approved appliances affixed with spark arrestors and must be constantly monitored with a means of extinguishment.

