The Casper City Council is preparing to approve significant utility rate increases that would impact water, sewer, and solid waste services over the next two years.

According to a memo to council, water rates are set to rise by 8% on January 1, 2026, with a second 8% increase scheduled for January 1, 2027. Even with the increases, Casper’s water rates would remain below the average of 11 other Wyoming municipalities. For example, the typical charge for 8,000 gallons of water with a 3/4-inch service in the state is $54.26, while Casper’s rate after an 8% hike would be $46.83. After three years of consistent increases, Casper’s rates are expected to approach the statewide average.

Sewer rates are also facing steep hikes. The council is considering a 34% increase in 2026, followed by an 18% increase in 2027. Officials say these adjustments are necessary to address aging infrastructure and rising maintenance costs. A memo notes that prior capital planning did not fully account for higher construction costs, system expansion, or long-term replacement needs. Historically, over half of the city’s capital funding came from the One Cent sales tax. While previous rate structures kept monthly bills affordable, they limited the city’s ability to keep up with essential system reinvestments.

“Deferred investment costs are increasing, and significant rate adjustments are required to responsibly fund the system,” the memo states.

In addition to water and sewer hikes, the city plans to raise solid waste collection fees. Residential trash collection would rise from $31.70 to $32.35 in 2026 and to $33.35 in 2027. The Balefill tipping fee for commercial waste would increase from $88 to $91 per ton in 2027, with no change in 2026.

