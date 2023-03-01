Casper Vehicle Fire Contained Late Tuesday Night
Late last night the Casper-Fire EMS were dispatched to South Cedar Street.
Several callers reported a large fire located in the alleyway.
Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on fire.
Firefighters attacked the fire, confining it to the engine compartment of the vehicle and prevented its spread to nearby structures.
Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene with four units and the on-duty Battalion Chief.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Casper Fire-EMS would like to remind the publlic to ensure maintenance and repair work to your vehicles. This is key to preventing fires.
