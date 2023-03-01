Casper Vehicle Fire Contained Late Tuesday Night

Late last night the Casper-Fire EMS were dispatched to South Cedar Street.

Several callers reported a large fire located in the alleyway.

Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters attacked the fire, confining it to the engine compartment of the vehicle and prevented its spread to nearby structures.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene with four units and the on-duty Battalion Chief.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS would like to remind the publlic to ensure maintenance and repair work to your vehicles. This is key to preventing fires.

House Fire Guts Casper Home A fire on Tuesday gutted a home on 10th and Poplar Streets in Casper.