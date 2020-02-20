Casper Tutor Charged With Child Sex Abuse Pleads Not Guilty

A former Natrona Couny School District employee accused of sexually abusing a minor denied the allegations in Natrona County District Court on Thursday.

Jason G. Waugaman is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He could face decades behind bars if convicted on all counts.

Waugaman pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday morning.

The Natrona County School District announced Waugaman was terminated in the weeks after his arrest last month.

He was previously employed by the school district as a substitute teacher, a part-time teacher at Dean Morgan Junior High School, and a speech and debate activity sponsor at Kelly Walsh High School.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the alleged abuse occurred in 2016 with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15. Waugaman was a substitute teacher in the girl's class at the time. The two began communicating on a social media site before Waugaman began making sexual comments, the affidavit says.

Eventually, the girl sneaked out of her apartment where Waugaman met her. They drove to a nearby parking lot and had sex, the affidavit says. They continued communicating on the social media site.

The alleged victim came forward last month and detectives asked her if she'd be willing to reestablish contact with Waugaman to continue the investigation. The alleged victim showed a detective the texts from the conversation in which Waugaman indicated he enjoyed the alleged 2016 encounter, the affidavit says.

Waugaman was subsequently taken to the Casper Police Department. With is attorney present, Waugamn told detectives his relationship with the girl was "strictly professional," the affidavit says.

He remains free on bond.

A trial has not yet been scheduled.