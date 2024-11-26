Casper trash collection delayed for Thanksgiving holiday

CASPER, Wyo. — Thursday trash collection this week has been delayed until Friday and Friday trash collection will be on Saturday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Casper announced on Tuesday.

Outside of the one-day delay, there are no other changes to trash collection services, including free leaf collection. Solid waste facility hours will be shortened until 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work for shortened days on Friday and Saturday. Administration offices will be closed Thursday through Sunday,” Solid Waste manager Cindie Langston said.