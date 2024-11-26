(PHOTOS) Salvation Army hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday

(PHOTOS) Salvation Army hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday

Dan Cepeda

Credit: Dan Cepeda /

CASPER, Wyo. – A lines of vehicles that at times stretched around at least two city blocks led to a parking lot at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper on Tuesday morning for the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

Cars were separated into two lines in the parking lot where wait time was minimal as multiple volunteers loaded each vehicle with boxes containing all of the essentials for a full traditional Thanksgiving meal.

According to Penny Shoemake, program manager for the WYStepUp program for women at the Salvation Army, about 300 boxes were expected to be handed out on Tuesday morning, a number that was up notably from last year.

The process moved more efficiently this year thanks to some changes, she said.

“We had the boxes pre-packaged, and the only thing we had to do today was put the pastries and bread in the boxes,” she said. “We had a conveyor belt-like assembly line, and had several volunteers inside who got the boxes ready and sent out here to be put into cars.”

As in years past, they partnered with neighboring food pantry Joshua’s Storehouse to help gather food and distribute the meals.

Dozens of volunteers showed up to help, including 20 students from Natrona County High School, and numerous from Casper College, she said.

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio