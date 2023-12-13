Casper Trash Collection Adjusted Christmas Week

The City of Casper trash collection services will be delayed by a day from Dec. 25 to Dec. 30 for the Christmas holiday.

The schedule will be as follows:

Monday's regular trash collection will occur Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Tuesday's regular trash collection will occur Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Wednesday's regular trash collection will occur Thursday, Dec. 28.

Thursday's regular trash collection will occur Friday, Dec. 29.

Friday's regular trash collection will occur Saturday, Dec. 30.

All extra trash collection days will follow the same revised schedule to maintain consistency across the city. “Most of our trash cans are extra full after Christmas, so please remind your family and neighbors of the schedule change,” Solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston said.

Normal trash collection services will resume on Monday, Jan. 1 without any interruption for the New Year holiday.